Road closed and cordon in place in Northampton as police respond to incident

A road is closed and a cordon is in place in a Northampton neighbourhood as police respond to an incident.

St Leonard’s Road in Far Cotton has been closed and cordoned off since late morning (Monday July 3). The cordon is in place on a section of the road between Costcutter and Betfred.

Multiple police vehicles and officers are on scene. An ambulance was called to the scene, but has now left.

UPDATE: The road has now reopened.