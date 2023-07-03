News you can trust since 1931
Road closed and cordon in place in Northampton as police respond to incident

Emergency services on are on scene
By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

A road is closed and a cordon is in place in a Northampton neighbourhood as police respond to an incident.

St Leonard’s Road in Far Cotton has been closed and cordoned off since late morning (Monday July 3). The cordon is in place on a section of the road between Costcutter and Betfred.

Multiple police vehicles and officers are on scene. An ambulance was called to the scene, but has now left.

St Leonard's Road is cordoned off as police deal with an incident.St Leonard's Road is cordoned off as police deal with an incident.
UPDATE: A 22-year-old has been taken to hospital after a serious assault.

UPDATE: The road has now reopened.

The cordon is in place between Costcutter and Betfred.The cordon is in place between Costcutter and Betfred.
