22-year-old taken to hospital after serious assault in St Leonard's Road

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 10.50am today (Monday July 3) in St Leonard’s Road. Police cordoned off a section of the road between Costcutter and Betfred. An ambulance was seen at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police say the man was assaulted by two men outside the Betfred shop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A cordon remains in place in St Leonard's Road. Photo: Logan MacLeod.A cordon remains in place in St Leonard's Road. Photo: Logan MacLeod.
A 25-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

The cordon is expected to remain in place while officers carry out their investigations, police say. The road has now reopened.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have any information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 23000408243.