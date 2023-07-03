A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 10.50am today (Monday July 3) in St Leonard’s Road. Police cordoned off a section of the road between Costcutter and Betfred. An ambulance was seen at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police say the man was assaulted by two men outside the Betfred shop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A cordon remains in place in St Leonard's Road. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

The cordon is expected to remain in place while officers carry out their investigations, police say. The road has now reopened.