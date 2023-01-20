UPDATE: Police reveal why they have taped off busy Northampton street for 14 hours and counting

Police are still at the scene of an incident in a busy part of Northampton, which has been ongoing for 14 hours and counting.

Northamptonshire Police have had Abington Avenue, from Lea Road to Purser Road, taped off since 9pm last night (Thursday January 19).

Officers revealed at 10.30am today (Friday January 20) that the incident involves concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.

The scene at around 6.30am this morning (Friday)

Neighbourhood policing inspector Nic Davis-Lyons said: “We remain in the Abington area of Northampton dealing with an incident involving concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.

“There is no wider risk to members of the public but Abington Avenue remains closed between the junction of Roe Road to the junction of Abington Grove while we deal with this incident.

“Thank you for your patience and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of our officers who will be more than happy to help.”