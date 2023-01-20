In pictures: Police tape off busy street in Northampton as part of ongoing incident
The incident has been ongoing for hours, according to an eyewitness
Police have taped off a busy street in Northampton and are currently dealing with an ongoing incident.
Abington Avenue, between Lea Road and Purser Road, is currently taped off by Northamptonshire Police at the time of writing (Friday, January 20 at 12.30am).
Chronicle and Echo went down to the scene at around 11.55pm and saw around five police vehicles, one police dog unit, one ambulance and one potentially armed officer.
An eyewitness said the incident had been ongoing for around two to three hours.
Northants Police have been contacted for comment.
Chron and Echo will update readers when we receive a response from police.