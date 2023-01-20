Police close off busy road in Northampton and warn the public to avoid the area
Officers say they are dealing with an incident this morning (Friday)
Police have closed off a busy road in Northampton and are asking the public to avoid the area this morning (Friday).
Northamptonshire Police said at around 6.10am today they are currently dealing with an incident in the Abington area of Northampton.
A police spokesman said: “Abington Avenue is closed between the junction of Roe Road to the junction of Abington Grove. Please avoid the area.
“Thank you for being patient.”
Chronicle and Echo was in Abington last night at around 11.55pm and saw five police vehicles, one police dog unit, one ambulance and one potentially armed officer.
Police have been asked if the two incidents are linked.
More to come as and when we get it.