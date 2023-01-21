UPDATE: Busy Northampton street still taped off by police 28 hours after incident first began
Police were first called to the scene at 9pm on Thursday (January 19)
Police are still at the scene of an incident in a busy Northampton street – which has been ongoing for 28 hours and counting at the time of writing (12.30am on Saturday).
Abington Avenue is still taped off by police, between Lea Road and Purser Road, as officers continue investigations following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.
Chron and Echo went down to the scene at 12.30am today (Saturday) and saw three police cars, an undercover car and a ‘beat bus’ present (pictured).
What happened?
Police were first called to the scene at 9pm on Thursday (January 19) and have been there ever since.
Chron and Echo was at the scene on Thursday night and saw around five police vehicles, one police dog unit, one ambulance and one armed officer.
Northamptonshire Police revealed at 10.30am the following day (Friday, January 20) that the the incident involved concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.
Neighbourhood policing inspector Nic Davis-Lyons said yesterday (Friday): “There is no wider risk to members of the public.
“Thank you for your patience and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of our officers who will be more than happy to help.”
Police have released no further update since.
More to come as and when we get it.