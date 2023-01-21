UPDATE: Busy Northampton street still taped off by police 28 hours after incident first began

Police are still at the scene of an incident in a busy Northampton street – which has been ongoing for 28 hours and counting at the time of writing (12.30am on Saturday).

Abington Avenue is still taped off by police, between Lea Road and Purser Road, as officers continue investigations following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chron and Echo went down to the scene at 12.30am today (Saturday) and saw three police cars, an undercover car and a ‘beat bus’ present (pictured).

This was the scene at 12.30am on Saturday (January 21)

What happened?

Police were first called to the scene at 9pm on Thursday (January 19) and have been there ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chron and Echo was at the scene on Thursday night and saw around five police vehicles, one police dog unit, one ambulance and one armed officer.

Northamptonshire Police revealed at 10.30am the following day (Friday, January 20) that the the incident involved concerns for the welfare of a man inside a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abington Avenue is still taped off between Lea Road and Purser Road

Neighbourhood policing inspector Nic Davis-Lyons said yesterday (Friday): “There is no wider risk to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of our officers who will be more than happy to help.”

Police have released no further update since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More to come as and when we get it.