Following the end to a murder trial involving UoN students and alleged drug dealers, Chron and Echo has quizzed the UoN on what action it is now taking.

The University of Northampton (UoN) has not yet confirmed whether the ‘most popular drug dealer on campus’ will be allowed to return after being found not guilty for the murder of a fellow student.

In November, suspended UoN student Ogechi Eke was found not guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point, and was acquitted. He was also found not guilty of manslaughter.

The charges were in relation to the murder of UoN student Kwabena Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, who died after he was fatally stabbed on Sunday, April 23 in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at 8.50pm near the Waterside Campus

Kwabena (right) was murdered outside the UoN's Waterside Campus (left)

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, was found guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point. He will be sentenced in January.

The court trial revealed many revelations about the drug culture at UoN…

The prosecution said that the fatal incident was instigated by a “drug dealing turf war” which saw a “large amount of cannabis” stolen by Melvun Lebaga-Idubor, who was accompanied by Ogechi Eke, from Kwabena before he was fatally stabbed.

It was also heard how Mr Eke was described as ‘probably the most popular drug dealer on campus’.

Lebaga-Idubor was reportedly also “likely involved in drug dealing”, the court heard.

Following these revelations, Chron and Echo has quizzed the UoN on what action it is now taking.

Does UON think there is an issue with drug use and supply at UON?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “Research has shown across the UK 17% of students say they have used drugs while at University (source: Students, Alcohol and Drugs National Survey 2022-23). We must, and will, do all we can to work with authorities to shut down drug sales to University students, and also to support those who use drugs to help them to stop.

What is being done about drug use and drug supply at UON?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “Building on existing frameworks, senior leaders at UON and Northamptonshire Police now meet bi-monthly for a strategic review meeting, considering incident data, intelligence, and emerging best practice to inform strategic priorities for the coming period. It is out of this collaboration that an analysis of UON’s vulnerability to drug supply has been undertaken, the outcome of which will inform long term, impactful interventions.

“With regard to drug use, The University of Northampton has joined the Drug and Alcohol Impact Project to develop drug harm reduction policies and interventions that reduce the negative outcomes of student drug use and where possible prevent it.

"By increasing knowledge and engagement around drug use...UON hope to reduce the demand among students and prevent them being targeted by dealers”

It was said in court that Ogechi Eke was known to be the ‘biggest drug dealer on campus’. He was found not guilty of all charges. Will he be allowed to continue his studies at UON now?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “While we cannot comment on individual student cases, the University will always take necessary action in accordance with our Student Disciplinary Policy.”

Is there an investigation at UON into how two or more students were supplying drugs on campus to fellow students which ultimately led to Kwabena’s death?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “Yes. We are conducting an internal review.”

The amount that Eke was dealing was said to be of large quantities with police seizing £2.5k worth that they believed belonged to him. It was seemingly a very big operation between several dealers on campus, each with their own ‘turf’. Was UON that aware of any of this happening? I’m aware there is CCTV everywhere.

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “When the University and the police have credible, actionable intelligence we will take the necessary action to prevent drug dealers targeting students. Our CCTV and close working relationship with the police led to the swift arrest and successful prosecution of the person responsible for the killing of Kwabena.”

Could more have been done before Kwabena’s death to stop drug use and supply?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “The events of that night were deeply shocking and traumatic for our community, and our thoughts remain with Kwabena’s family, friends and those affected by his murder.

"UoN has always placed the utmost importance on the safety of its students and staff, and it is this commitment to developing a safe environment that led to our unique partnership with Northamptonshire Police to resource our own dedicated team of officers on site. We did this to reduce any risk of harm to students and staff, and mitigate the chances of disruption to the wider community.

“Our focus now is ensuring that we continue to strengthen the measures we have put in place to protect students from the harms of drugs and those who supply them by making it as simple as possible for students to report any potential incidents so that the University, or the police, can act.”

What is the UON policy of drugs? Has this policy been updated since Kwabena’s death?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said the current Student Disciplinary Policy states the following: “The University operates a zero-tolerance policy towards the dealing of illegal substances and/or the possession of weapons. Any student caught dealing drugs or found with a weapon or anything deemed to be a potential weapon on their person, in their accommodation or vehicle will be immediately suspended from studies and taken through the University’s disciplinary process. They may then face termination from the institution. Any such behaviour will also be reported immediately to the police and as an institution, we will assist them with any investigations.”

What happens to a student if found to be caught taking or supplying drugs?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “In addition to the University reporting incidents to the police, the Student Disciplinary Policy states that “Possession and/or intent to supply controlled drugs” is a potential Level 2 breach. Such allegations can result in the student being expelled from the University and/or Halls of Residence."

Is UON aware that it could be involved in county lines drug dealing, with some ‘students’ potentially only enrolling at the University specifically to sell drugs. If so, when did the University become aware of this issue and what’s being done to prevent this from happening?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are aware that county lines may be a significant and hidden problem on campuses nationwide. Recognising the risks of drug use and supply is key to protecting students.”

Are the CCTV cameras across campus monitored by a security team 24/7 or are they just automated and checked as and when you need to?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: CCTV is monitored 24 hours a day by SIA (Security Industry Authority) licenced Security Officers.

Do you think students feel safe on campus in light of all this information?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “We know that concerns about safety on campus will remain after a crime has been committed so close to campus. That is why we our Security and Police teams have taken a number of actions in the past few months to protect and reassure our community.”

Do you have any regrets?

Becky Bradshaw, University of Northampton Chief Operating Officer, said: “This tragedy has been caused by the illegal supply of drugs and the lure of money which claimed the life of a young man and cost another his freedom. The consequences that night have been extremely traumatic for everyone at the University and the families of those involved. Our focus now is protect our community, and do our utmost to avoid another tragic incident like the death of Kwabena.”

How will UON stop this from happening again?