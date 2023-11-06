'Most popular drug dealer' at University of Northampton denies fatal stabbing of 'rival' was to 'assert dominance'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘most popular’ drug dealer at the University of Northampton (UoN) denied that a fatal stabbing of a ‘rival’ dealer was to ‘assert his dominance’ on campus.

Nineteen-year-old defendant Ogechi Eke gave evidence in Northampton Crown Court on Friday (November 3) concerning the fatal stabbing of UoN student Kwabena Osei-Poku.

The stabbing took place in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, near the University's Waterside Campus on April 23 at 8:50 pm.

Kwabena (right) was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road (left) on April 23 at 8.50pm.

Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, have both entered pleas of not guilty in response to murder charges and carrying a knife.

The prosecution contends that the fatal incident was instigated by a “drug dealing turf war” which saw a “large amount of cannabis” stolen by Lebaga-Idubor, who was accompanied by Eke, from Kwabena before he was fatally stabbed.

On Friday, Eke took to the stand, where he was ruthlessly cross-examined by lawyers.

Ms Marshall, prosecuting, argued Eke orchestrated the theft of Kwabena’s cannabis alongside Lebaga-Idubor to to ‘assert his dominance as the main dealer on campus’.

Ms Marshall said: “’Probably the most popular drug dealer on campus’. If that was true then he would not want competition on his patch.

"That’s what this was about wasn’t it? To assert your dominance as the most popular drug dealer on campus. Wanting to get Kwabena out the way as a direct competitor.”

Eke replied, saying: “I never had problems with Kwabena. I was working with him. We both shared customers. I never saw it as any problem. There was never a conflict of interest.”

Lebaga-Idubor’s solicitor, Ms Weeks, also quizzed Eke, claiming that he told a friend he was planning on robbing Kwabena of the drugs.

Ms Weeks said: “You [were warned] not to get involved but you ignored him [the friend]. And he was quite angry you didn’t listen to him. It was a robbery. Organised by taking the drugs using Unit [Lebaga-Idubor’s nickname].”

Ms Weeks quizzed Eke about his drug dealing nickname, ‘Franklin Saint’, the name of a character from TV series Snowfall.

Ms Weeks said: “He is known to be the only top drug dealer. He takes, steals and, because it’s on TV, he injures and kills to get his own way.”

Ogechi replied, saying: “Yes."

Ms Marshall: “What were you making, £1k a week?” Eke said: “I couldn’t tell you.”

The prosecution went on to say that police arrested a group of drug dealers in Northampton two weeks prior to the murder on April 12, seizing nine ounces of cannabis, with a street value of £2.25k, which, the prosecution claims, belonged to Eke.

Ms Marshall said: “It was your whole nine bar seized. Nine ounces of cannabis… gone. You lost a lot of money there didn’t you?”

Eke replied, saying: “ The drugs never made it to me so I was not responsible for the loss.”

Ms Marshall said: “That’s what happens in your game. If drugs get stolen or seized, someone has to pay for it, haven’t they? It’s high stakes when drugs go missing or get seized.

"The reality is you were not only supplying students with drugs in and around the campus, you were using other people to do your running around for you. You had a significant customer base. You were making a significant amount of money.”

Eke said: “I was not the main dealer, there were several.”

The prosecution claimed Eke’s was in charge of the Waterside Campus path, while Lebaga-Idubor was in charge of running drugs at the St John’s Halls of Residence.

Responding to this claim, Eke said: "That’s incorrect. I was running it on my own.”

The court heard how Eke deleted texts off of his phone prior to his arrest that night.

Ms Marshall said: “You were confident the police wouldn’t see deleted messages didn’t you? Because if police saw how big of a drug dealer you were, you would be their number one suspect. Firstly, for lying to steal KB’s drugs that night but then using violence towards him so as to teach him a lesson for dealing on your patch.”

Eke said: “That’s incorrect.”

Eke was asked whose idea it was to steal drugs from Kwabena.

Ms Marshall said: “When did he [Lebaga-Idubor] tell you he was going to steal the drugs?

Eke said: “He didn’t tell me. He said he was going to buy some drugs from Alfred.”

Ms Marshall said: “That’s another lie, isn’t it? You are crafting your defence around the evidence being served to you aren’t you?”

Eke replied: “No I’m just saying what’s happened.”