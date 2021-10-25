Two teenagers stabbed, another arrested in 4am incident at Northampton nightclub

Two 18-year-olds were found stabbed following a 4am incident inside a Northampton nightclub at the weekend.

Detectives today confirmed both men were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious stable condition on Monday (October 25).

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 24) in Horseshoe Street. Police kept an area of around Elysium cordoned off for most of the day.

Police cordoned off an area outside Elysium nightclub following the double stabbing.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a nightclub in Horseshoe Street, Northampton, at about 4am on Sunday following reports that two 18-year-old men had been injured as a result of an assault.

“They were both identified at the scene as having been stabbed and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time."

Police are appealing for witness following the double stabbing which is the fourth major knife crime incident in the town in just over a month.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed repeatedly in Abington Street last month and, a couple of days later, two victims aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Kings Heath.

The following day police were granted a temporary extension to stop and search powers after two boys were arrested following violence in the Market Square.

Two 16-year-olds have also died in Wellingborough and Corby in knife attacks this year.