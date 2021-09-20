Two men stabbed in midday attack in Northampton neighbourhood as three arrested

Two men were stabbed in a midday attack in Northampton over the weekend.

Police officers were called to South Oval, Kings Heath just after midday on Sunday (September 19).

Two men aged 20 and 21 were found to have received stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in South Oval, Kings Heath.

Three males, aged 17, 18 and 23 have since been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody today (Monday September 20).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area as well as high visibility patrols to help offer some reassurance to local people.

"Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it."