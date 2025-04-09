Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:55 BST
Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital following a stabbing in Northampton.

The incident happened in Weedon Road, close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road, on Sunday (April 6), between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and airlifted to hospital. Today (Wednesday April 9), the victim remains in hospital.

Now, police have confirmed that they have arrested two teenage boys.

The incident happened in Weedon Road near to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Northampton, have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody today (Wednesday, April 9).”

A police cordon was in place in the area and roads were closed until Monday afternoon (April 7).

Investigations into the assault continue and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000198910.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

