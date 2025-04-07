Boy, 16, remains in hospital after stabbing in Northampton as road reopens and police cordon lifted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old boys remains in hospital after a stabbing in Northampton, as the road reopens and the police cordon is lifted.

The incident happened in Weedon Road, St James close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (April 6).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed this morning (Monday April 7) a teenage boy was airlifted to hospital, following a stabbing. A spokeswoman has now confirmed this afternoon that the victim is 16 and remains in hospital.

Roads closed around the area have now reopened and the police cordon has been lifted.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “During the incident the boy was struck with a weapon causing him to fall to the floor. He then managed to get up and walk towards Sandhills Road, before he was found collapsed at the car park entrance at Franklin Point.

“The boy was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.”

Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including dash-cam footage, which could assist them.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000198910.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.