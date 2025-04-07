Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Northampton as police cordons remain in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing in Northampton.

The incident happened in Weedon Road, St James at the junction with Spencer Bridge Road, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (April 6).

Police say the boy sustained serious injuries following an “altercation, involving knives”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “During the incident the boy was struck with a weapon causing him to fall to the floor. He then managed to get up and walk towards Sandhills Road, before he was found collapsed at the car park entrance at Franklin Point.

Part of Spencer Bridge Road is cordoned off by police this morning (Monday April 7) after officers were called to an incident in St James on Sunday (April 6). Photo: Dave Inwood.

“The boy was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.”

The area close to the junction with Spencer Bridge Road remains cordoned off by police this morning (Monday April 7).

Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including dash-cam footage, which could assist them.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000198910.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Video credit: Dave Inwood.