Two 21-year-old men appear in court charged with murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom
Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both of Woodside Way, in King’s Heath, are charged with 30-year-old Tommy’s murder in the town’s Millers Meadow – also known as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18.
Larman is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.
Magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court and both men were remanded in custody ahead of their first appearance there tomorrow (Wednesday, July 24).
A 21-year-old Birmingham man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail as enquiries continue.
A 45-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here and can be used anonymously: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1
You can also call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.
To share information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously