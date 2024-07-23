Two 21-year-old men appear in court charged with murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two 21-year-old men charged with the murder of Tommy Boom have been remanded in custody following their appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both of Woodside Way, in King’s Heath, are charged with 30-year-old Tommy’s murder in the town’s Millers Meadow – also known as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18.

Larman is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court and both men were remanded in custody ahead of their first appearance there tomorrow (Wednesday, July 24).

Two 21-year-old men charged with the murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom (pictured) have been remanded in custody following their appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, July 23).

A 21-year-old Birmingham man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A 45-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here and can be used anonymously: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.