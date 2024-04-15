Three men released on bail after man, 19, taken to hospital with ‘serious head injuries’ following brawl
Three men, aged 19, 21 and 31, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with “serious head injuries” following a serious town centre assault.
The three men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a fight in Gold Street at around 5.45am on Saturday morning (April 13).
This saw part of Gold Street cordoned off to vehicles and pedestrians, between the World’s Food Market and the former Northampton Sports Bar, on Saturday.
Three forensics were on the scene of the closed area when the Chronicle & Echo was in attendance at around 11.45am that morning.
Police confirmed the cordoned off area of Gold Street reopened on Saturday afternoon.
Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information in connection with it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000214758.