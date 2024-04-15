Three men released on bail after man, 19, taken to hospital with ‘serious head injuries’ following brawl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men, aged 19, 21 and 31, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with “serious head injuries” following a serious town centre assault.

This saw part of Gold Street cordoned off to vehicles and pedestrians, between the World’s Food Market and the former Northampton Sports Bar, on Saturday.

Three forensics were on the scene in Gold Street when the Chronicle & Echo was in attendance at around 11.45am on Saturday morning (April 13).

Police confirmed the cordoned off area of Gold Street reopened on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information in connection with it.