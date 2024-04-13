Forensics on scene as part of major Northampton town centre road is cordoned off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three forensics are on the scene at a cordoned off area of a major Northampton town centre road.

The bottom of Gold Street, between the World’s Food Market and the former Northampton Sports Bar, is blocked off to vehicles and pedestrians. The businesses in the cordon are also closed.

The Chronicle & Echo arrived on the scene at 11.45am on Saturday morning (April 13) to see the cordon in place.

The reporter was also told by a member of staff from a Gold Street business that the cordon was already in place when they arrived at work at 7am on Saturday morning (April 13).