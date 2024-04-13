Man, 19, taken to hospital with ‘serious head injuries’ which saw police cordon off major town centre road
A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a serious assault in Northampton town centre on Saturday morning (April 13), say police.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called at around 5.45am this morning to reports of a fight in Gold Street involving a group of men.
Three men, aged 19, 21 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remain in police custody.
Three forensics were on the scene of the cordoned off area of Gold Street, between the World’s Food Market and the former Northampton Sports Bar, when the Chronicle & Echo was in attendance at around 11.45am.
At that time, the area was blocked off to vehicles and pedestrians and the businesses in the cordon were also closed. Police have confirmed Gold Street has now fully reopened.
Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information in connection with it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000214758.