Man, 19, taken to hospital with ‘serious head injuries’ which saw police cordon off major town centre road

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a serious assault in Northampton town centre on Saturday morning (April 13), say police.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called at around 5.45am this morning to reports of a fight in Gold Street involving a group of men.

Three men, aged 19, 21 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remain in police custody.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information in connection with it.