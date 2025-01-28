'This has destroyed my life' - Court hears from victims as driver who crashed into Northampton car park jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver who crashed into pedestrians and a Northampton town centre car park has been jailed, after a court heard one of the victims say her life has been “destroyed”.

Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday January 27 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, one count of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified, one count of being the driver of a vehicle who failed to stop after a road accident, and one count of driving without insurance.

The 23-year-old failed to stop for police officers in St Peter’s Way on October 18, 2024. A police pursuit ended with Coulton losing control of a stolen SEAT Leon and crashing into St John’s car park, causing damage of around £84,000. The car park was closed for more than a week, while repairs were carried out.

During the incident, the car collided with two university students, both of whom were studying for their masters’ degrees at the University of Northampton at the time. Two of their friends, also students at the university, narrowly avoided being injured, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Witness statements from both victims, who were airlifted to Coventry following the incident, were read out during the court hearing.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, said: “I recall the sound of screeching tyres and then an intolerable pain across my entire body. It felt as if I had been involved in an explosion. I remember being on the ground with bricks and rubble everywhere and feeling incredibly scared.”

The other, a woman in her 20s, added: “This accident has destroyed my life and long-term future career plans. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to resume my career or manage to work again, as my injuries are significant.”

Following the collision, Coulton did not stop to see if the victims were OK but instead ran away, arriving at Northampton General Hospital a short time later for hospital treatment for injuries resulting from the incident. He was then arrested.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Lee Norton, of Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The injuries that these two young people suffered were significant and both continue to work toward recovery. I want to thank them for their support, and I hope the fact that Joshua Coulton has been sent to prison will provide them with some semblance of justice.

“I know the mental scars they have from this incident are severe but I want them to know that they are very brave individuals with positive futures ahead of them.

“I am pleased to see this significant sentence handed to Coulton – a man who crashed a stolen car into two people and chose to run away instead of checking on them. I hope he spends his time in prison reflecting on just how much he’s affected their lives.”

Coulton was jailed for three years and two months.