23-year-old charged with six driving offences after collision with pedestrians and car park in Northampton
Joshua Coulton, of Military Court, Northampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 21), following the incident on Friday (October 18) where a SEAT Leon collided with two pedestrians and St Johns Car Park.
The 23-year-old has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road collision, driving whilst disqualified, driving on a road/public place without third party insurance, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday when a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were walking in Swan Street when the vehicle was in collision with them before crashing into the car park.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed that both of the pedestrians were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Police were in attendance at the time of the collision and so a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Motorists were unable to retrieve their cars from the car park for a period yesterday, while West Northamptonshire Council and emergency services established the structural safety. Motorists were allowed back to their cars around 8pm on Friday. The car park remained closed over the weekend.