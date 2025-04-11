Third teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing of 16-year-old boy in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A third arrest has been made by detectives investigating a serious assault on a 16-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital following a stabbing.

The victim was injured in Weedon Road, Northampton, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (April 6) and remains in hospital.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Northampton, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A second 16-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on Wednesday evening (April 9) on suspicion of attempted murder.

All three have now been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Investigations into the assault continue and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 25000198910.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.