Thief, 26, jailed after forcing entry to Northampton home and stealing car

A 26-year-old thief has been jailed after forcing entry to a Northampton home and stealing a car.

Connor Joseph Moriarty, previously of Dorrington Close, Luton attempted to gain entry to a home in Wheatfield Road, Abington in the early hours of May 21, 2022, but was unsuccessful.

He then went to a neighbouring property in the same street where he forced entry through a back door and whilst the occupants were asleep upstairs, stole their Ford Focus off the drive.

Connor Joseph Moriarty. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The car was found a number of hours later and following a police investigation, Moriarty was arrested at an address in Northampton, hiding under a bed.

He was later charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

Lead Investigator, PC Anton Croft from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, said: “Connor Moriarty is a prolific burglar and so I am pleased that he has been sent to prison, meaning the streets of Northamptonshire are safer as a result.

“Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team continue to work hard to catch burglars, bring them to justice and prevent crime. We will carry on working hard to secure results like this and if anyone sees anything suspicious in their area, I would ask that you report it via 101 so we can look into it.”