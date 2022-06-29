Man, 26, pleads guilty to burglary charges after breaking into home and stealing car in Northampton

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three offences after he broke into a Northampton home, stole car keys and subsequently a vehicle.

Connor Joseph Moriarty, previously of Luton, tried the door handle of a house before breaking into another property via the back door in the early hours of May 21, 2022.

Once inside the Wheatfield Road, Abington property, he stole the keys to a Ford Focus and drove off in it.

Connor Joseph Moriarty. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The car was later found abandoned in close by Chestnut Road, and Moriarty was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

He then pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (June 24).

Lead investigator for Northamptonshire Police PC Mark Edkins, said: “I am really pleased that Connor Moriarty has pleaded guilty to these charges at the earliest opportunity as it shows the strength of our case against him.

“This is great news for the people of Northamptonshire because it means there is one less burglar on our streets who would look to break into homes and steal our communities’ hard-earned possessions.

“This case highlights our continued commitment to tackling burglary and the message to burglars is clear – your actions will not be tolerated and we will pursue offenders relentlessly.”