Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old dies following assault in Northampton town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched by police after an 18-year-old who was assaulted in Northampton town centre died.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday (August 20), in Abington Street, at its junction with Market Square, when an 18-year-old man was punched a number of times, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on Monday afternoon (August 22).

A cordon set up in Abington Street following the assault on Saturday (August 20). A murder investigation has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries and an 18-year-old man remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “This is such a terrible loss of a young life. At only 18, the victim had his whole life ahead of him and our thoughts are with his family, partner and friends at this awful time.

“Since this incident took place on Saturday, a team of detectives have been working on the case and the investigation continues to progress well.

“However, I would still ask anyone who witnessed what happened and who has not yet been in touch, to contact us.”

Police officers say they are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to members of the public. Extra police patrols continue to take place in Northampton town centre and anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to approach one of the officers.