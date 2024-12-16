Slowthai | (Photo- Getty Images)

A British rapper has been cleared of raping two women at a house party after one of his gigs.

Grammy-nominated Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, 29, wept after he was cleared at Oxford Crown Court today of three charges of rape, against two women.

His friend Alex Blake Walker, 27, who was also in the dock, was cleared of three joint charges of rape and an additional charge of sexual assault against the second woman.

The jury returned the verdicts after more than ten hours of deliberation. A two-week trial heard that the two defendants were alleged to have assaulted two women in the early hours of September 8, 2021.

Judge Ian Pringle KC told the court this case has “raised a lot of high feelings”.

Relatives and friends of the accused, including Frampton’s wife Anne-Marie, cheered outside the courtroom. Walking out of Oxford Crown Court, Frampton declined to comment.

Frampton had performed at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford on the evening of September 7 2021 when they met the two complainants, one of whom was described during the trial as a “huge fan” of Slowthai.

Following the gig, the two complainants went to Frampton’s tour bus before heading to their friend’s house for a party – with Frampton and Blake-Walker joining the group.

Frampton, Blake-Walker, and the two complainants then went on to the roof of the property, where the women claimed they were raped.

Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, and Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south-east London, agreed sexual activity took place on the night of the alleged assaults, but told the court that it was consensual. In his evidence, the rapper said the allegations brought up against him were “just not true” and that the women were “lying”.

Frampton accepted that he and Blake-Walker had “fist-bumped” at the time but denied this was encouraging each other. The pair both walked free from the dock after Judge Ian Pringle KC told them they were able to go.