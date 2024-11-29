A woman allegedly raped by rapper Slowthai has denied being jealous of the attention he gave her friends, describing such claims as “disgusting” and “not true,” a court heard.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, is accused of raping the woman during a house party in Oxford after a performance on September 8, 2021. Frampton, 29, and his friend Alex Blake-Walker, 27, are on trial at Oxford Crown Court for the alleged rapes of two women.

The complainant told the court she was attacked on the roof of the property after meeting Frampton at The Bullingdon bar following his gig. She admitted to drinking and taking drugs, including ketamine and cocaine, after breaking up with her boyfriend the day before.

“I didn’t get angry, I was just sad,” she said, describing her mood earlier in the evening. “By the end of the night, I had pretty much forgotten about it.”

When asked by prosecutor Heather Stangoe about suggestions she pursued Frampton because she was jealous of his earlier attention to one of her friends, the woman firmly denied it: “It’s just not true. She was a similar age to my sister, and I just felt protective. She was a sweet girl and didn’t deserve whatever was going to happen to her.”

She also rejected claims that she made the rape allegation because a friend had called her a “slut,” saying: “That word doesn’t bother me. It really wasn’t that big of a deal. It was her anger – not the words she was calling me.”

The prosecution alleges Frampton raped the woman twice, encouraged by Blake-Walker, while Blake-Walker raped the second complainant, encouraged by Frampton. Both men also allegedly sexually assaulted the first woman.

Defence lawyer Patrick Gibbs KC suggested the complainant initiated sexual contact, including oral sex, which she strongly denied. “I didn’t want to do that, no,” she said. “I vomited. I didn’t want to be there. She didn’t want to be there. I heard her trying to move away and retching. He was trying to do so many disgusting things.”

The woman described the alleged rape as entirely non-consensual: “I was completely silent. I didn’t lie down – I was moved around and pushed onto the floor.”

She said the attack ended when a friend interrupted by opening a window and shouting, prompting Frampton to jump off the roof and run. “I was not a person. He was not doing anything for me – it was entirely about him,” she told the court.

When asked why she didn’t protest, she explained: “I just did not want to be a fuss and make a big deal. I thought I would see it out, go back home to bed, and pretend like things didn’t happen.”

She said she immediately recognised it as an assault: “The whole time it was happening, I immediately knew I had been raped.”

Frampton, of Northampton, and Blake-Walker, of south-east London, deny all charges, which include three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The trial continues.