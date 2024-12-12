Jurors in the trial of Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai have retired to consider their verdict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused, Alex Blake-Walker, 27 deny three joint charges of rape involving two women at a student house party after a gig in September 2021. Blake-Walker also denies a separate charge of sexual assault.

Judge Ian Pringle KC of Oxford Crown Court concluded his summary of the two-week trial on Thursday morning before asking the jury to deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on the evening of September 7, 2021, Northampton-born Frampton performed at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford. After the show, the two complainants joined Frampton and Blake-Walker on his tour bus before heading to a house party.

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

Prosecutors allege the rapes occurred on the roof of the property. They claim Blake-Walker raped one complainant while being encouraged by Frampton and that Frampton raped the second complainant twice, allegedly encouraged by Blake-Walker.

Both defendants admit sexual activity occurred but insist it was consensual. Frampton testified that he and Blake-Walker “fist-bumped” during the events but denied this was an act of encouragement.

On Wednesday, the members of the jury were reminded of their duty to focus on evidence when reaching their verdict. During closing statements at Oxford Crown Court, prosecutor Heather Stangoe urged jurors to decide the case based solely on the evidence presented, saying: "You are not investigators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not CSI or an American drama - this is a case about real people and things that happened in real life." She also cautioned against trying to play "Wagatha Christies," a reference to the high-profile legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.