Second man, aged 21, pleads not guilty to the fatal stabbing of Tommy Boom at Northampton park
At Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, December 6), Daniel Larman, aged 21, of no fixed address, denied the charge of murder and an additional charge of possessing a bladed article.
Larman’s co-defendant, Kieran Okocha-Sleight, also aged 21, also of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder during a hearing in August.
The trial is scheduled to begin on January 6.
Tommy, aged 30, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18 after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.
Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, Tommy died at the scene. A forensic post-mortem showed the 30-year-old died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, and police say he also suffered a second stab wound to his right arm.
Tommy’s grieving family issued a moving tribute days after his passing, in which they described Tommy as a “loveable” character with a “heart of gold”.
This came after many floral arrangements were left at the scene of the fatal stabbing, after the victim was named publicly for the first time.