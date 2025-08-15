£20,000 reward offered for information that helps secure conviction in Robert Brown murder case

A £20,000 reward has been offered for any information that helps secure a conviction in the Robert Brown murder case.

Independent charity, Crimestoppers, is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that is given directly to them, which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Brown’s murder.

The 57-year-old was found on a bench on a footpath next to the River Nene, behind Auctioneer’s Court, at around 6.30am on Friday August 1. According to Crimestoppers, he was found by a member of the public who called paramedics. Mr Brown had a fatal arm wound.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: “Robert was a well-liked member of the Northampton community who used to work at the family run fruit and vegetable shop in St James and Market Square in the 80s and early 90s. His death has deeply shocked those who knew him and the local community.”

Robert Brown.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation and has arrested three men, however they have all been released on bail, as the investigation continues.

The lead detective in the case says the key to understanding exactly what happened lies within the local community and Crimestoppers is also now appealing for anyone with information – no matter how small – to come forward.

Lydia Patsalides, regional manager, Crimestoppers, said: "Robert was a much-loved local figure and his murder has shocked the community. If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, and we guarantee your details will never be asked for or traced. Your help could make all the difference in bringing justice for Robert and his family."

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, previously said: “Our investigation is on-going, and we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, however we would still like to hear from anyone else who may have information about Robert’s death who we have not yet spoken to."

Information can be given to Crimestoppers by calling: 0800 555 111 or on their website. Only information give directly to the charity qualifies for the reward. More information about Crimestoppers rewards can be found here.