Prolific Northampton offender wanted by police AGAIN after skipping sentencing hearing
Lee Robins was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 12 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of theft by finding, and one count of possession of Class A drugs in April.
The 43-year-old was due to be sentenced on May 16, however on May 15 he was wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an alleged breach of bail conditions.
After failing to present himself at court on July 12, Robins is now, once again, wanted on warrant by Northamptonshire Police. Officers are appealing for information regarding his location.
Anyone who knows where Robins is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000413023.
Robins has a list of previous convictions, including thefts that have landed him in prison.