Prolific Northampton offender wanted by police AGAIN after skipping sentencing hearing

Lee Robins is wanted by police AGAIN.

A prolific Northampton offender is wanted by police AGAIN after failing to appear at court for sentencing.

Lee Robins was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 12 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of theft by finding, and one count of possession of Class A drugs in April.

The 43-year-old was due to be sentenced on May 16, however on May 15 he was wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an alleged breach of bail conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After failing to present himself at court on July 12, Robins is now, once again, wanted on warrant by Northamptonshire Police. Officers are appealing for information regarding his location.

Anyone who knows where Robins is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000413023.