Northampton man pleads guilty to three offences after stealing coins and wallet from two cars
A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to three offences after stealing coins and a wallet from two cars.
Lee Robins, of St Paul’s Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 8), where he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of theft by finding, and one count of possession of Class A drugs.
The 42-year-old broke into a Mazda car in Barrack Road and stole coins in the early hours of Saturday (April 6), before breaking into a Mercedes car in Stanley Street on the same night and stealing a wallet.
According to police, a member of the public witnessed what Robins had done and called police. He was found to be in possession of cocaine.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “Lee Robins is a prolific offender and I am pleased that with the help of the public we have brought him before the courts for his latest set of crimes.”
Robins was granted bail ahead of his sentencing on May 16, 2024.