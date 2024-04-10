Northampton man pleads guilty to three offences after stealing coins and wallet from two cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to three offences after stealing coins and a wallet from two cars.

Lee Robins, of St Paul’s Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 8), where he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of theft by finding, and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

The 42-year-old broke into a Mazda car in Barrack Road and stole coins in the early hours of Saturday (April 6), before breaking into a Mercedes car in Stanley Street on the same night and stealing a wallet.

According to police, a member of the public witnessed what Robins had done and called police. He was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “Lee Robins is a prolific offender and I am pleased that with the help of the public we have brought him before the courts for his latest set of crimes.”