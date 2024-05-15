WANTED: Prolific Northampton offender wanted by police again ahead of sentencing date

By Carly Odell
Published 15th May 2024, 12:23 BST
Lee Robins is wanted by police.
Lee Robins is wanted by police.
A prolific Northampton offender is wanted by police again a day before he is due to appear at court for sentencing.

Lee Robins is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an alleged breach of his bail conditions.

The 43-year-old is due to be sentenced on Thursday (May 16) after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of theft by finding, and one count of possession of Class A drugs, last month.

The prolific offender broke into a Mazda car in Barrack Road and stole coins in the early hours of April 6, before breaking into a Mercedes car in Stanley Street on the same night and stealing a wallet.

Anyone who sees Robins, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000261240.

Robins has also previously been sentenced for multiple thefts, and has been wanted by police on more than one occasion.