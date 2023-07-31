Police confirm they are hunting 28-year-old wanted man from Northampton who fled to Dubai following 'traumatic' attack

Police have confirmed they are trying to track down a wanted 28-year-old criminal from Northampton who has fled to Dubai.

Tian Delgado, previously of Regent Street, carried out a ‘traumatic’ attack on a family in Bugbrooke in August 2021, which left the victim with a fractured cheekbone.

Delgado also damaged the front door whilst trying to force entry into the home before ‘cornering’ his sister’s former partner and, with other perpetrators, punched the victim repeatedly to the head and face.

Tian Delgado

On Friday (July 21), Delgado did not show up to Northampton Crown Court for his sentencing and was convicted in his absence of affray, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after trial.

Delgado, who is in Dubai and refusing to return to the UK, was absent by choice and when informed of his sentence he told his barrister, ‘let me know what happens,’ the court heard.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Delgado to two years in prison and imposed a restraining order for 10 years.

Northants Police have since said they are trying to locate Delgado.

Officers said: “Tian Delgado was sentenced to two years in prison in his absence at Northampton Crown Court on July 21, and ongoing efforts are being made to locate him.”

When Chron and Echo published the initial story on our social media pages, Delgado commented multiple times from his Facebook account boasting that he was driving a ‘[Range Rover] SVR’ in the ‘solid’ 40 degree heat along the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai – close to The Palm Jumeirah – to a beach club.

What does the law say on extradition between the UK and United Arab Emirates?

According to experts, the extradition treaty between the UK and the UAE came into force in April 2008. Both countries agreed to extradite any person sought by their respective authorities to stand trial or serve a prison sentence for offences that attract at least one year in prison under the laws of both countries or, in the case of a conviction and sentence, a minimum of six months.