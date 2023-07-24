Watch as wanted Northampton criminal evading UK jail sentence brazenly posts videos of lavish life in Dubai

Watch as a wanted 28-year-old criminal from Northampton brazenly films himself driving a £123k Range Rover while on his way to a beach club in Dubai.

Tian Delgado, previously of Regent Street, carried out a ‘traumatic’ attack on a family in Bugbrooke in August 2021, which left the victim with a fractured cheekbone.

Delgado also damaged the front door whilst trying to force entry into the home before ‘cornering’ his sister’s former partner and, with other perpetrators, punched the victim repeatedly to the head and face.

Tian Delgado (left) posted a video on social media claiming he was driving to a beach club in Dubai. He is wanted by UK police after being handed a two-year UK jail sentence on Friday, July 21 for attacking a family in Bugbrooke.

“It was like being hit with a hammer,” the victim said in a statement.

On Friday (July 21), Delgado did not show up to Northampton Crown Court for his sentencing and was convicted in his absence of affray, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after trial.

Delgado, who is in Dubai and refusing to return to the UK, was absent by choice and when informed of his sentence hearing taking place on Friday, he told his barrister, ‘let me know what happens,’ the court heard.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC sentenced Delgado to two years in prison and imposed a restraining order for 10 years.

A screenshot of a video posted by Delgado at a beach club in Dubai.

When Chron and Echo published this story on our social media pages, Delgado commented multiple times from his Facebook account boasting that he was driving a ‘[Range Rover] SVR’ in the ‘solid’ 40 degree heat along the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai – close to The Palm Jumeirah – to a beach club.

Responding to comments in the thread, Delgado said: “[It’s a] solid 40 degrees here today, driving a [Range Rover] SVR on the way to a beach club. Can’t complain.

"I’m busy at a beach club now sunbathing – enjoy.”

He added: “I didn’t ‘flee’ to Dubai. I’ve been living here for nine months and this incident happened nearly two years ago, you muppets.”

Northants Police have been contacted for comment.

What does the law say on extradition between the UK and United Arab Emirates?

According to experts, the extradition treaty between the UK and the UAE came into force in April 2008. Both countries agreed to extradite any person sought by their respective authorities to stand trial or serve a prison sentence for offences that attract at least one year in prison under the laws of both countries or, in the case of a conviction and sentence, a minimum of six months.