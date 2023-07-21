Man launches 'traumatic’ attack on Northampton family but flees to Dubai to escape justice

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to prison in his absence after launching a “traumatic” assault on a Northampton family.

Tian Delgado carried out the attack on August 11, 2021 following a family dispute and the defendant attended a property with others in Bugbrooke in demonstration of “misguided loyalty” to his sister, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old damaged the front door whilst trying to force entry into the home before “cornering” his sister’s former partner and - with others - punched the victim repeatedly to the head and face.

Tian Delgado, aged 28, was handed a two year prison sentence but he is currently in Dubai and refuses to return to the UK.

The victim was then wrestled to the floor and the perpetrators stood on his neck and head to pin him down as he was attacked further. He suffered a fractured cheekbone as a result.

“It was like being hit with a hammer,” the victim said in a statement.

The victim’s mother attempted to shield him and another relative from the attack by laying over them, the court heard. However, while she was in that position, Delgado punched her forcefully to the face, resulting in a cut above her eye that required sutures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother, in a statement, said that the “traumatic experience” has left her feeling scared to go outside, struggling to sleep and often involuntarily bursting into tears.

“Every day, waking up and starting a new day is difficult,” she said, “Sometimes, I don’t want to get out of bed and I have never been like this. I have always been an early bird. My thoughts are constantly on what happened. “

Delgado, previously of Regent Street, was convicted in his absence of affray, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after trial.

The defendant, who is in Dubai and refusing to return to the UK, was absent by choice and - when informed of his sentence hearing taking place on Friday, July 21 - he told his barrister, “let me know what happens,” the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Green, in mitigation, said Delgado has one caution on his record for common assault but is - otherwise - of previous good character.