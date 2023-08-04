The jury have returned a guilty verdict for the younger defendant’s murder charge after he stood trial for more than three weeks following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Fred Shand.

Today (Friday August 4), the 12 jurors told Northampton Crown Court that they unanimously agree that the 15-year-old is guilty of murder, after they began deliberating on Wednesday (August 2).

They also told the court that they unanimously found the 17-year-old defendant not guilty of murder. They are still deliberating on the manslaughter charge for the older defendant.

16-year-old Rohan Shand was known as Fred to his family and friends. He died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22.

Alternative counts of manslaughter were added for both defendants at the end of the third week of the trial. The 15-year-old denied murder but admitted manslaughter, and the 17-year-old denied both charges.

It was for the jury to consider these charges, as well as determine if the 17-year-old defendant made his ‘withdrawal from joint enterprise’ clear to the younger defendant.

while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

The court heard both defendants faced an additional charge of carrying an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place, namely Harborough Road, on the day of the incident.

The 15-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to this count from the outset, and the 17-year-old defendant later pleaded guilty to the charge after it was added for him too.

Miss Bickerstaff KC, of the prosecution, told the court it was the 15-year-old male defendant that carried out the stabbing and he was accompanied by the 17-year-old in the planned “joint enterprise attack” – shown by CCTV footage in court.

The stabbing followed two altercations. One in Taco Bell in Walter Tull Way on March 20 and one outside McDonald’s in the Drapery the day before the fatal stabbing (March 21).

During the McDonald’s incident, a male had his “face sliced with a belt buckle” and the two defendants were a friend of his. The co-defendants believed Fred Shand was at the forefront of the group responsible.

The court heard that after the co-defendants arrived at Kingsthorpe College later than intended after formulating a plan for March 22, they rode on scooter towards the town centre via Harborough Road.

The entire incident was over in seven seconds after Fred, his teen friend and the two co-defendants came together for the first time at 3.34pm on March 22 on the green in Harborough Road.

The co-defendants fled the scene on foot to the home of the 17-year-old, where they were detained by police shortly after – along with the murder weapon, a second knife and clothing worn during the incident.