Northampton retail park remains closed as firefighters deal with aftermath of devastating blaze
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the Dunelm store on Saturday afternoon in the Nene Valley Retail Park, before it spread to nearby units including Pets At Home.
Three people were arrested by Northamptonshire Police late last night.
In a statement released this morning, the fire service said: “Our fire crews are still on the scene of a fire this morning (June 1).
“At this time, the smoke from the fire continues to blow toward the town centre and we would still advise people in the local area to keep windows and doors shut.
“The retail park will remain closed until further notice.
"Thank you to the public for their support while we continue to deal with this incident.”