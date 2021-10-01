Northampton man charged with murder over late-night assault in town in court

A Northampton man charged with murdering another man in a late-night assault in the town appeared in court today (Friday, October 1).

Grant Harding did not enter a plea when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court over his charge of murdering Robert Jadecki in Hester Street, Semilong, in June.

The 28-year-old, of Hester Street, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court for another hearing on October 18, where he is expected to enter a plea.

Robert Jadecki died after being attacked in Hester Street, Northampton, on June 16. Photo: Google

Harding did not enter a plea as the first time he has been able to speak to his barristers since the incident was today so he has not had the chance to be given legal advice.

The defendant requires a hearing aid as he is deaf so they cannot do it over video call, meaning they have to have it in person, but his prison would not allow visitors.

So it was arranged for Harding to be brought to the Crown Court to talk to them there but there has been no space in the court cells - this has happened three times.

James House QC said the system is 'overloaded' but said his client deserves the chance like all other defendants to go through the legal papers with their counsel before considering how to plead.

The lawyer asked the court to adjourn the plea and trial preparation hearing for two weeks to give him that chance.

Mr Jadecki suffered a serious assault just after midnight on June 16 - he was taken to hospital but died at around 9.30pm that evening.