Northampton man appears in court charged with Hester Street murder

A 28-year-old has appeared at Northampton Crown Court charged with murder.

A Northampton man charged with the murder of a 44-year-old in a serious incident last week has appeared in court.

Grant Richard Harding was arrested and charged last week following the murder of Robert Jadecki in an incident on Hester Street.

The 44-year-old victim suffered a serious assault just after midnight on June 16. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that evening at 9.30pm.

Today (June 21), Harding, of Hester Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court. He is expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on July 19.

The 28-year-old was remanded into custody.