Northampton murder enquiry launched after man, 44, dies following brutal assault

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry after a man died following a brutal assault in Northampton in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 16).

Police revealed the 44-year-old victim suffered serious injuries during an attack in Hester Street, in the Semilong area of the town, just after midnight.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died just after 9.30pm last night.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following a serious assault in Hester Street

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today: "A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after the assault took place and remains in police custody on suspicion of murder

"Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.