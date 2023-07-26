Northampton man banned after drink driving jailed after being caught behind the wheel

A Northampton man who got behind the wheel while disqualified due to a drink driving charge has been jailed.

Kunmi Labinjo, of Rounding Street, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 25) charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance. Officers caught Labinjo driving a grey Range Rover EvoQue on Monday (July 24) at 9.10pm – hours after being banned from driving for 36 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old was originally sentenced to the disqualification at the same court on Monday after being arrested and charged for drink driving in High Street at 10.45pm on Sunday (July 23).

Kunmi Labinjo was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.