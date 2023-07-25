Northampton man caught behind the wheel on SAME DAY courts banned him following drink driving charge
A Northampton man who was caught driving hours after he was disqualified by magistrates will have to face a court again.
Kunmi Labinjo, of Rounding Street, Northampton, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court again today (Tuesday July 25), charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.
The 38-year-old was arrested by officers at about 9.10pm last night driving a grey Range Rover EvoQue after being banned from driving for 36 months by magistrates earlier in the day (Monday July 24).
Labinjo was banned after he was charged with drink driving, following his arrest over the weekend. He was driving the same car and stopped by officers in High Street, Northampton, shortly before 10.45pm on Sunday (July 23). He was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the drink drive limit and subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit.