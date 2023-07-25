A Northampton man who was caught driving hours after he was disqualified by magistrates will have to face a court again.

Kunmi Labinjo, of Rounding Street, Northampton, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court again today (Tuesday July 25), charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

The 38-year-old was arrested by officers at about 9.10pm last night driving a grey Range Rover EvoQue after being banned from driving for 36 months by magistrates earlier in the day (Monday July 24).

