Another busy shift for officers in Northampton as three arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving

All three have been charged
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

A team of police officers had yet another busy overnight shift as two arrests were made on suspicion of drink driving and one on suspicion of drug driving.

Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team were out and about in Northampton overnight – Sunday July 23 into Monday July 24.

This comes just a week after the same team made four arrests in a matter of hours on suspicion of similar offences.

Officers arrested three drivers overnight on suspicion of drink or drug driving.
Officers arrested three drivers overnight on suspicion of drink or drug driving.
Those arrested and charged are: