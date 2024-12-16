Northampton man, 25, appears in court following murder of 23-year-old on Standens Barn estate
Clinton, aged 23, sadly died following an incident which took place in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday, December 11.
A forensic postmortem examination ascertained that the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound.
Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, aged 25, of Northfield Way, Northampton, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident and he appeared at Northampton Crown Court today where he was remanded into custody ahead of a trial which has been set to begin on May 27, 2025.
Two other men arrested in connection with the case, aged 22 and 23, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives investigating the incident would still like to hear from any witnesses that have not yet come forward or anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000735903 or alternatively, information can be submitted via mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.