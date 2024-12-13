Man in his 20s died from stab wound in Northampton, postmortem finds, as three continue to be questioned

A man in his 20s died from a stab wound in Northampton, a postmortem has found, as the murder investigation continues.

Police were called to Flaxwell Court in Standens Barn on Wednesday (December 11) at around 5.40pm, to reports of a serious assault.

The man in his 20s died in hospital later that night and a murder investigation was launched on Thursday (December 12).

Today (Friday December 13), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that the preliminary cause of death is a stab wound, as found by a forensic postmortem examination held at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

This was the crime scene in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, on Thursday at 3pm, where police were investigating the murder of a man in his 20s.

A spokeswoman for the police force has also confirmed that the three men – aged 22, 23 and 25 – arrested in connection with the murder investigation remain in police custody.

The spokeswoman said: “Detectives were granted an extension at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, December 13) to continue to interview the men aged 22, 23 and 25, for up to a further 24 hours.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police, DCI Campbell said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident, and our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with this young man’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“His death has understandably also had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers carried out searches at the scene as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“However, we would again appeal to anyone who may have information, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible if they have not already done so. Any little detail may help us piece together what happened around the time of the incident.

“Over the coming days, our neighbourhood policing team will remain in the area and anyone with any concerns, whether connected to this incident or not, is encouraged to speak to them as they will be happy to help.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000735903.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal, or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.