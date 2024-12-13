Pictures of the crime scene in Northampton at the centre of a murder investigation after the death of a man in his 20s

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday (December 12) following the death of a man in his 20s.

The incident happened in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (December 11), when police were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Police said that despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, the man in his 20s died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the murder investigation. These men are aged 22, 23 and 25.

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene on Thursday at 3pm, where we saw a heavy police presence, with officers guarding the large scene, going door to door to take witness accounts, and others searching the area for evidence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are firmly with his family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“Although arrests were promptly made, we would still like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.”

A forensic postmortem examination is due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary to establish the cause of death. Formal identification of the man will take place following this examination. However, the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A scene guard remains in place at Flaxwell Court as the investigation continues. Officers will also be in the local vicinity conducting enquiries and are asking witnesses or anyone who has information to come forward.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000735903.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

