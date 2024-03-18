Man opens car door and threatens driver with knife while she was parked in Northampton neighbourhood
A driver was threatened with a knife when a man opened her car door while she was parking in a Northampton neighbourhood.
The incident happened on Thursday March 14 at around 11.30pm when the driver was sat in her parked car in Middlemore, Southfields.
Police say a unknown man approached and opened the car door and came towards the woman with a knife.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The man then left the scene after the woman screamed. She did not suffer any physical injury during the incident.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone with information and are particularly hoping to trace a potential witness seen on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident.
“Increased patrols are taking place in the area over the coming days to provide community reassurance, and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to the officers.”
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000154082.
In recent weeks, there has been a rise in this kind of incident in the county. Three teenagers were arrested after two people were threatened with a knife and had their car stolen in Bridge Street earlier in March and a driver was stabbed twice in a layby in Deanshanger after someone got into his passenger seat in February.