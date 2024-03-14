Driver stabbed twice after man entered his parked car in Northamptonshire layby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was stabbed twice by a man who entered his car in a Northamptonshire layby.

The motorist was driving a grey Ford Ranger at around 3.30pm on February 25 when he pulled into a layby on Stratford Road, close to the junction with the A422 roundabout in Deanshanger.

He pulled over to input into his satnav, as he did so an unknown man opened the vehicle’s door and got into the passenger seat holding a knife, while telling the victim to get out of the truck, according to police.

The incident happened in a layby in Deanshanger.

When the victim saw a second man approaching the vehicle he started to drive off, at which point the unknown man stabbed him twice, causing non-life-threatening arm wounds, which required hospital treatment.

The unknown man then got out and stabbed one of the tyres, before the two suspects ran off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect who got into the vehicle is described as a black man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10in and of slim build. He wore a black shiny jacket over a black hoodie, with black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. The man also wore a black balaclava or ski mask, and polyester-type gloves.

“The second suspect who remained outside the car is described as wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, black bottoms and also had a black ski mask on.”