Three teenagers arrested after victims threatened with knife as car stolen in Northampton
Three teenagers have been arrested after a two people were threatened with a knife and a car was stolen in Northampton.
The incident happened in Bridge Street on March 5 between 10.30pm and 10.50pm.
Police say a teenage boy got into a white Ford Focus and threatened the occupants inside it with a knife before stealing their keys.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Other teenagers were then seen getting into the vehicle before it was driven a short distance along Bridge Street and then abandoned in the middle of the road.”
Three boys aged 13, 14 and 17 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000134456.