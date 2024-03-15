Three teenagers arrested after victims threatened with knife as car stolen in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three teenagers have been arrested after a two people were threatened with a knife and a car was stolen in Northampton.

The incident happened in Bridge Street on March 5 between 10.30pm and 10.50pm.

Police say a teenage boy got into a white Ford Focus and threatened the occupants inside it with a knife before stealing their keys.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Other teenagers were then seen getting into the vehicle before it was driven a short distance along Bridge Street and then abandoned in the middle of the road.”

Three boys aged 13, 14 and 17 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.