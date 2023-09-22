Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was taken to hospital with “suspected” stab wounds after an incident in Kingsthorpe remains in a stable condition, police have confirmed.

The man in his 30s suffered serious “suspected” stab wounds to his hand and chest during an incident close to the tennis courts at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, shortly after 2.45pm on Thursday (September 21).

Northamptonshire Police has today (Friday September 22) confirmed he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Part of Harborough Road was cordoned off on Thursday September 21, as police investigated a "suspected" stabbing.

A cordon was in place in Harborough Road for most of the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

The police force has also said that community reassurance patrols are underway, and will continue over the weekend. People are encouraged to speak to officers if they have any worries or information.

The Northamptonshire Police Beat Bus is also in the area today to allow any residents with concerns or information to speak directly to their neighbourhood officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Peters, of CID West, said: “We know incidents like this cause great concern to our communities, and we take them very seriously.

“I’d like to reassure people that we have a large number of officers working on this case both on the investigative side and on proactive patrols.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and every effort is being made to locate the offender. While we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the assault, we currently do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“If you have any information that could be relevant to our investigation, I would urge you to come forward and speak to us, or share it anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I’d finally like to thank residents and motorists for their patience last night while the necessary road closures were in place following this incident. Your support of our work is always appreciated.”

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information yet to speak to officers to come forward.