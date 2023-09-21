Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of a main road in Northampton has been cordoned off as police deal with an incident.

Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe is closed between The Old Five Bells, close to the junction with Boughton Green Road, and the BP garage close to Liddington Way. Police have been in the area responding to an incident since around 3pm today (September 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic is being diverted away from the cordon and onto Boughton Green Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe has been cordoned off by police.

The air ambulance has also been seen in the area and it is believed to have landed on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground.