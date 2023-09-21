News you can trust since 1931
Main road in Northampton cordoned off as police respond to incident

There is a large police presence in the area
By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Part of a main road in Northampton has been cordoned off as police deal with an incident.

Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe is closed between The Old Five Bells, close to the junction with Boughton Green Road, and the BP garage close to Liddington Way. Police have been in the area responding to an incident since around 3pm today (September 21).

Traffic is being diverted away from the cordon and onto Boughton Green Road.

Part of Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe has been cordoned off by police.Part of Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe has been cordoned off by police.
The air ambulance has also been seen in the area and it is believed to have landed on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground.

UPDATE: A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition with “suspected” stab wounds, police have confirmed.

More to follow.

